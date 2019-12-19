MEC ignores order to pay ex-worker over R300k

Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba has been ordered to pay more than R300,000 in compensation to the department's former spokesperson for unfair dismal.

Thabiso Teffo was employed by the department in March 2016 and was dismissed in June.

Public health and social development sectoral bargaining council commissioner Mohebu Rantho said Teffo's dismissal was both procedurally and substantively unfair.

"I hereby order the department of health to pay Teffo compensation in the sum of R376,585,32 [R62,764,22x6= R376,585,32] being an equivalent of his salary for a period of six months. Payment herein must be made not later than December 17.

The said sum of money earns interest in terms of the Prescribed Rate of Interest Act of 1975," he said.

Teffo referred the matter to his lawyer when contacted for comment.

His lawyer, advocate Ishmael Malale, said they had expected Ramathuba and her department to comply and pay by the said date.