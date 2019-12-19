Man arrested for plotting to kill his ex-wife

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a plot to kill his ex-wife, 42.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he appears in court on Thursday, is alleged to have hired a 39-year-old woman to kill his former wife.

He apparently told the woman that she could choose between shooting her, dousing her with acid or giving her a lethal injection.

According to the Hawks in Mpumalanga, the man, who works at a mine in Secunda, was arrested after the hired woman alerted the victim with proof of voice recording allegedly between her and her ex-husband.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and was found in possession of a firearm after he phoned the hitwoman, saying he was on his way to kill his ex-wife himself.