The Western Cape department of local government has delivered 90‚000 litres of water to a drought-stricken region in the Karoo.

The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar‚ two communities in the Kannaland municipal area.

Local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the intervention was done to address short-term demand challenges and to ensure the communities don’t run out of drinking water.

“These areas rely on boreholes to fill reservoirs and the boreholes struggle to keep up during period of high demand like the holiday season. Accordingly‚ we have made the arrangements to assist the towns‚” he said.

Bredell said the department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg‚ and arranged for 2‚000 5-litre bottles of drinking water for the Central Karoo to be kept on site in case of emergency.

“The water is transported in three 30‚000-litre tankers‚ which were kindly provided by Coca-Cola‚ with us paying for the cost of use. We want to thank the company for their help. These ongoing challenges are best resolved by getting multiple stakeholders on board and working together.”

Beaufort West‚ Merweville‚ Prince Albert‚ Laingsburg‚ Ladismith‚ Zoar‚ Calitzdorp‚ Herbertsdale and Buisplaas (close to Mossel Bay) have‚ according to Bredell‚ been characterised as most vulnerable in terms of short-term water shortages for the rest of the high-demand period.

The department has several measures in place to address any short-term challenge‚ Bredell said.

“In addition we call on the public to take notice of the continuing challenges in some areas of the province and to use water responsibly over the festive period‚” he added.