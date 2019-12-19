'Informal settlements growth cause for concern'

Gauteng department of human settlements spokesperson Tahir Sema says the growth in informal settlements in the south of Johannesburg has been a problem for years.

"We have taken a decision to approach the courts as an urgent measure to avert the escalating and highly undesirable phenomenon of illegal land invasions, which lead to the mushrooming of unplanned informal settlements. The matter is currently before the high court," Sema said.

"In the proactive manner with which we have taken on our responsibilities, since the start of the sixth term in office of the ANC in Gauteng, we have approached the courts to grant us a court order, as part of our wider strategy to deal systematically and decisively with the challenge of land invasions in the province."

After countless calls, e-mails and text messages, there was no response from the City of Johannesburg's human settlements department.

While the provincial government tries to get a blanket court order to prevent further growth in the settlements, the problems for property owners in the south can only get worse.