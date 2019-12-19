Fikile Mbalula pounces on unroadworthy vehicles heading to Zimbabwe

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula stopped several overloaded trailers heading to Zimbabwe during Operation Malaisha on Wednesday evening.

The operation, which targeted bus, freight and logistics transportation, was conducted overnight at the weighbridge heading to Limpopo, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“Here we got a lot of unroadworthy vehicles and some of them weigh more than what is expected.

“All those vehicles are being impounded,” Mbalula said.