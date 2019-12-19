Fikile Mbalula pounces on unroadworthy vehicles heading to Zimbabwe
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula stopped several overloaded trailers heading to Zimbabwe during Operation Malaisha on Wednesday evening.
The operation, which targeted bus, freight and logistics transportation, was conducted overnight at the weighbridge heading to Limpopo, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
“Here we got a lot of unroadworthy vehicles and some of them weigh more than what is expected.
“All those vehicles are being impounded,” Mbalula said.
All unroadworthy and unlicensed vehicles, as well as those without permits, were taken off the road, he said.
“This operation is taking place at night because people think that police are not working 24/7.”
He said no matter the time, unroadworthy vehicles would be found and the law would “descend on you”.
Mbalula urged holiday-makers to abide by the rules of the road.
“Buckle up, don’t drink and drive, and make sure that your vehicle is roadworthy.”
Phuma sikubambe sdwakwa !!— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
MIDNIGHT OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION
OPERATION MALAISHA #LiveBeyondDezemba pic.twitter.com/GoVlBEZoxs
Ityiwe imali namankazana hahaha - their taxi has an overload trailer - it’s off to Zimbabwe. We stopped it and they must get a second one.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
OPERATION MALAISHA - OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION #LiveBeyondDezemba pic.twitter.com/o7peY03CUo
OPERATION MALAISHA - OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
Trailers going to Zimbabwe are heavily overloaded and not roadworthy. We are sorry to inconvenience people must we must keep them safe. #LiveBeyondDezemba pic.twitter.com/4qkCKZKQAA
OPERATION MALAISHA - MIDNIGHT OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
I’m joined by the MEC of Health in the Gauteng @bandilemasuku and the leadership of the Traffic Police from both Gauteng and Limpopo #LiveBeyondDezemba #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/bGAciXulCQ
OPERATION MALAISHA - MIDNIGHT OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
I’m joined by the MEC of Health in the Gauteng @bandilemasuku and the leadership of the Traffic Police from both Gauteng and Limpopo #LiveBeyondDezemba #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/9JpCpQ16Xi
Here we also weigh to ensure that all suspected transport is checked for safety.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 18, 2019
OPERATION MALAISHA - MIDNIGHT OPERATIONS TARGETING BUS, FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS TRANSPORTATION #LiveBeyondDezemba #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/uLSM7oCOpW
Festive Season Road Safety Campaign |Road Safety •24/7 Waya-Waya|@MbalulaFikile we are on duty this #FestiveSeason#LiveBeyondDezemba #ArriveAlive @TrafficRTMC @SANRAL_za @SAPoliceService @TransportLimCom @GovernmentZA @_ArriveAlive @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/n0EWxTzIGA— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) December 18, 2019
