Friend's murder prompts Free State taxi driver to don a dress

Four Free State taxi drivers are trending on social media after they went to work last week dressed as women in a bid to highlight gender-based violence.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Mosala Mabeleng said it was losing a childhood friend to a gender-based crime that made him want to make a statement about the difficulties that women go through.

His friend was 24-year-old Pontsho Penene.

“She was stabbed to death, on the neck. She was stabbed several times. She and her attacker broke up a while ago and he kept insisting that they get back together, despite the fact that he had moved on and was with someone else. He would attack her whenever he would see her with a man,” said Mabeleng.

The alleged perpetrator handed himself over to police after the killing and is due back in court on January 8.

Mabeleng, who is a driver from the Botshabelo taxi rank, known to the community as the Blue taxi rank, said he and his colleagues were disturbed by the growing scourge of violence against and killing of women.