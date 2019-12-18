Fire breaks out at Eskom's power plant

South Africa is once again facing the risk of loadshedding after fire broke out at one of Eskom's largest power stations on Wednesday night.

The blaze, which was confirmed by the state-owned entity, started in the afternoon at Majuba Power Station in Mpumalanga, but was promptly extinguished.

Video clips of the plant's conveyor belt being gutted by fire circulated on social media on the evening.

Majuba Power Station is Eskom's second-largest power plant with an installed capacity of 4 110MW.

The power utility released a media statement, confirming that no injuries were sustained during the inferno.