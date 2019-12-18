Creative and innovative inventions from SA

South Africans have come up with creative innovations that have changed lives this decade.

From HIV/Aids breakthroughs to a group of teenagers building a plane - there's reason to be excited about the next 10 years.

In 2018, the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA announced it had found a way to use a matchstick-sized implant with the Tenofovir Alaafenamide ARV drug to prevent new HIV infections.

IOL reported that the implant would be placed in the arm of women who are HIV negative as they are at more risk.

This innovation was developed from the gel version of the drug used in Vulindlela and Durban to prevent HIV infections. However, although it was successful, women were not keen on using the gel.

In the same year, doctors from the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre announced that the HIV-negative child who received what is believed to be the first international liver transplant from a mother with HIV has no signs of the virus in her body.