10 airport security officers fired and arrested for stealing

Ten security officers were fired after being found in possession of stolen items, including alcohol and juices, at OR Tambo International Airport.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) senior manager Betty Maloka said this was one of the actions taken against transgressors as part of peak-season security operations.

Maloka said they expected more than 3.6 million passengers to fly in and out of the airport during the festive season.

She said the Friday before Christmas and the first Friday in January were expected to have high passenger volumes.

"Security has been ramped up with additional members being provided by the police and licensed security contractors," Maloka said.

Among the measures being taken are random stop-and-search operations of people working in and around the airport; and using additional staff to monitor several hundred CCTV cameras in real time.