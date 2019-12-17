Church 'kicks out' flood victims

More than 120 displaced women and children who are victims of floods in Mamelodi are accusing a local church of kicking them out like dogs.

The group, which includes 73 children, has also accused the Worship Centre Community Church at Nellmapius in Mamelodi of ill-treating them before showing them the door on Friday, sending them packing to the Nellmapius Community Hall.

The women and children are part of about 1,300 people who were displaced when more than 700 shacks, mainly at the Eerstefabriek and Willow Farm informal settlements in Mamelodi, were destroyed by floods last week.

They are now housed at the community hall which also accommodates displaced men and children.

Tiny Baloyi, one of the affected women, told Sowetan that they received bad treatment from the church.

"The church members and caretakers were always hurling insults at us; they accused us of making the church dirty, and making noise. They also told us that we used free electricity and water that we don't pay for," said Baloyi.