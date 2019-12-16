Welcoming new lawmakers, British PM Johnson vows a speedy Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament on Monday, promising to honour his election pledges to get Brexit done as soon as possible and boost funding to the state health service.

After winning a commanding majority in last week's election, Johnson will seek to speed up the approval by parliament of his withdrawal agreement with the European Union, and to start ploughing money into health, education and policing.

The premier, who won over many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party in northern and central England, has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government" and "repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done".

"This election and the new generation of MPs (members of parliament) that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better," said a source in Johnson's Downing Street official residence said.

"The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done."