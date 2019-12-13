SACP members allowed to contest next elections

SACP special national congress has given a thumbs up for its party members to contest elections on circumstances where the party feels it has not been properly consulted and bad candidates have been fielded by the ANC.

Speaking to journalists after the conclusion of the congress, general secretary Blade Nzimande said the special congress, held in Kempton Park, was still committed to its previous resolution which reaffirmed commitment to the alliance.

"We think the alliance is still relevant. What is best for our country is for the alliance to remain united. We are committed to single electoral lists that are led by the ANC. But these lists must be drawn up within the context of the reconfigured alliance. The alliance must act in a manner that is inclusive and more in line with the realities that we are facing post 1994," he said.

But the special congress gave circumstances where SACP can field their own candidates and not support the one presented by the ANC.