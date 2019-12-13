South Africa

Lifestyle audits on the cards for Gauteng government employees

By Kgothatso Madisa - 13 December 2019 - 12:30
Premier David Makhura said that employees in the province who sit on the supply chain and bid adjudication committees would be subjected to lifestyle audits by the end of February next year.
Gauteng government employees who issue out tenders will undergo regular security vetting and lifestyle audits.

Since taking over as premier in 2014, Makhura has positioned himself as a champion for anti-corruption and has since taken unpopular decisions by firing heads of departments who had been accused of corrupt activities.

The lifestyle audits, he said, would be introduced also for lower-level staff involved in supply chain processes.

Makhura vowed not to hesitate to fire anyone who fails the vetting process.

"We can't have people who make decisions on tenders not being properly vetted. We will introduce vetting of all state officials, even at lower levels," Makhura said.

He said it was alarming how some officials in the provincial departments were leading lavish lifestyles and driving expensive cars which were beyond their salaries.

He said that they have noticed some people who come to work in small cars but drive luxury ones on weekends. He said these are some of the people the lifestyle audits would be targeting.

In his first term as premier, Makhura fired three heads of departments who were accused of corruption.

In his state of the province address in July, Makhura said that he was willing to fight to ensure clean governance in the province.

"I am ready to instil the discipline of execution and perfect the art of government delivery, even if this takes a fight. We must govern like business because governing is very serious business," Makhura said.

