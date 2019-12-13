KZN disaster management teams braced for more severe thunderstorms

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams remain on standby in anticipation of severe thunderstorms expected to hit the northern and interior parts of the province.

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said in a statement on Friday that teams will be monitoring areas that are prone to weather-related incidents.

The thunderstorms are predicted to come with strong winds, heavy downpours and hail and are expected to hit parts of Amajuba, uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala districts on Friday afternoon. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned people to stay vigilant.

“We are urging residents to take the necessary precautions. Motorists need to be extra careful on slippery roads. We are also appealing to communities to continue to check weather reports before embarking on any outdoor activity,” said Hlomuka.

Disaster management teams were put on high alert on Wednesday after the province was once again hit with heavy rains which left three people dead and many displaced.

“The province is still providing interim relief to various communities that have borne the brunt of the inclement weather conditions experienced across KwaZulu-Natal during this week, particularly along the coast,” said the department.