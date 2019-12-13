South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal thief arrested in wardrobe in home he was trying to rob

By Lwandile Bhengu - 13 December 2019 - 14:37
A man has been arrested after he was found hiding in a closet in a home he and other suspects had tried to burgle.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Durban man has been arrested for house robbery after he was caught hiding in a wardrobe in the home he had robbed.

The 22-year-old was nabbed at a home in Westville, west of Durban, on Wednesday after he and three others accosted a domestic worker while she was working. According to police, the suspects, who were armed with guns, confronted the woman and grabbed her by the neck.

“Westville police officers together with the K9 Unit immediately responded to the report of a house robbery in progress. As the suspects were busy ransacking the house, they spotted the police vehicle arriving at the house. The men immediately fled the scene in different directions and nothing was taken from the house,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“During the search, a 22-year-old suspect was nabbed by a canine while hiding inside a wardrobe in one of the rooms at the home,” he said.

Naicker said the man was taken to hospital for medical attention, where he remains under police guard. He will appear in court once he is discharged.

