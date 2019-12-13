High traffic volumes expected on N3 Toll Route this weekend
Increase in number of traffic accidents in freight industry a concern
The festive season has proven to be the busiest period on our country's roads.
This December will be no different when it comes to the N3, a key national road that stretches between the Heidelberg South interchange in Gauteng and the Cedara interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, as many people head to their much anticipated holiday destinations.
High traffic volume on the N3, especially from Johannesburg to Durban, is expected to reach its peak over the long weekend starting on December 16 as large numbers start heading home or on holiday after companies close. This will continue until the end of the month.
This makes safety on the N3 a big concern because light-motor vehicles will be sharing the national road with approximately 5,000 trucks that use the route daily to ferry goods from the ports in Durban to various cities mainly in Gauteng and Free State.
Praveen Sunderlall, the incident manager for N3 Toll Concession, said during an interview that in recent years they have seen the number of accidents involving trucks rising sharply. "We are extremely concerned about the freight industry, especially the direction in which things are moving in terms of crashes.
Sunderlall says it takes many hours to get specialised teams to get to the many accident scenes, clear the road and get the traffic back to normal.
He also raised concerns about driver behaviour, diet and the quality of the vehicles they used.
Sunderlall said there were many instances in which a truck would be found driving at a "ridiculously high speed", endangering the lives of other motorists in the process.
"If you've an unwell driver, illegal road behaviour and a roadworthy vehicle, that is a recipe for disaster."
This was more concerning during this festive period as there was going to be an influx of heavy motor vehicles combined with light motor vehicles.
"In the past there used to be a shutdown for the truck industry but in recent years, due to commercial reasons, that has stopped. Trucks are now operating 365 days a year as they have contracts in different places and they will try to push more loads as soon as possible.
"Our worry is that truck drivers are going to be doing more loads with less rest, and obviously fatigue is a huge contributing factor to crashes."
Compounding the problem, pointed out Sunderlall, was that truck drivers were being compensated based on the amount of loads they delivered.
After they reach their monthly targets, truck drivers start making additional income from each load they deliver, he said.
"When confronted with this situation, any person who is a breadwinner would do as many loads as possible without considering their fatigue levels just to put bread and butter for their families," he said.
Sunderlall indicated that the N3TC, in an effort to drive down the increasing number of truck accidents on the road, has for several years been running wellness campaigns on the side of the road.
"These include roadside clinics, which have nurses and people from different medical fields. We stop a truck driver and give them a free medical test."
He said it was alarming to see test results from the wellness campaigns showing that many truck drivers with medical problems.
"We have discovered that many truck drivers who have physical conditions do not declare those to their employers.
"The message we are getting from the roadside clinics is that a certain percentage of drivers don't declare their medical problems due to the fear of losing their public driver's permit, which would see them losing their income."
Sunderlall was also worried about the diet of most drivers.
"Most truck stops cater quick meals like fish, chips and bread, which are full of carbs and starches. We all know that when that food is in your system it puts you in a sleepy mode.
He praised law enforcement agencies, saying they were always doing their best to maintain law and order on the N3 national road.