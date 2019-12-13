High traffic volume expected on N3 Toll Route this weekend

The festive season has each year proven to be the busiest period on our country's roads.

This December will be no different when it comes to the N3, a key national road that stretches between the Heidelberg South interchange in Gauteng and the Cedara interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, as many people head to their much anticipated holiday destinations.

High traffic volume on the N3, especially from Johannesburg to Durban, is expected to reach its peak over the long weekend starting on December 16, right up until the end of the month as a large number of people will be embarking on different journeys after shutting down at work.

This makes safety on the N3 a big concern because light-motor vehicles will be sharing the national road with approximately 5,000 trucks that use the route daily to ferry goods from the ports in Durban to various cities mainly in Gauteng and Free State.

Praveen Sunderlall, the incident manager for N3 Toll Concession, said during an interview that in recent years they have seen the number of accidents involving trucks rising sharply. "We are extremely concerned about the freight industry, especially the direction in which things are moving in terms of crashes.

"We are having a lot of heavy motor vehicles involved in crashes [...] and it takes many hours to get specialised teams to come to the accident scene, clear the road and get the traffic back to normal," said Sunderlall.