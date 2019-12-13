Appeal on way after homeless score victory over Cape Town officials

"The judge rejected a draft order which was arrived at by the parties after careful consideration and deliberation between themselves, and which allowed for a dispute resolution mechanism to safeguard street people against claims of alleged harassment and abuse by law enforcement officials, while at the same time not preventing law enforcement officials from applying and enforcing the relevant by-laws."

Smith said under the court order, the council could continue issuing fines to anyone, include people living on the streets, who contravened the two by-laws.

"The city remains committed to supporting street people to build a life off the streets and to this effect it has already implemented numerous initiatives to provide social and other support, for example temporary work opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme, and the launch of the Culemborg Safe Space," he said.

The clash between City of Cape Town law enforcement officers and homeless people made front page news in July when municipal courts issued 87 arrest warrants for homeless people. The previous month they issued none, according to an affidavit by council safety and security director Richard Bosman.

Headlines at the time referred to “Cape Town’s mean streets”, social media commentators went into meltdown over the actions of law enforcement officials, and the Human Rights Commission stepped in.

Lawyers working for free on behalf of the seven homeless applicants negotiated a compromise “consent order” with the council legal team on Thursday, but Martin said it did “not meet the overriding interests of justice”, adding that the courts were not there to act as a “rubber-stamp”.

One of the seven applicants, Carin Gelderbloem, ended up on the streets eight years ago after her husband died and she could no longer afford the rent on her home.