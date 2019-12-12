South Africa

Three-month-old infant found floating in Durban harbour

By Orrin Singh - 12 December 2019 - 13:46
A three-month-old boy was found in Durban's harbour. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

A three-month-old boy has been recovered from Durban's harbour on Thursday. 

According to Leon Fourie of Life Response 24/7, the lifeless corpse had been seen floating in the harbour. 

"At 10:20 Life Response rescue unit along with Metro police search and rescue were dispatched to Durban container terminal at berth 108 for a body in the harbour. On arrival the body of a infant was seen floating in the harbour."

He said rescuers swam out to retrieve the body.

"The infant was about three months of age. Durban harbour police as well as Durban port authorities were on scene," said Fourie. 

