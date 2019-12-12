Numsa dips into reserves to pay salaries as members default on R46m in fees

One of SA’s largest trade unions, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), is buckling under financial pressure because members are defaulting on their fees — to the tune of about R46m a year.

This put in jeopardy the December bonuses of about 350 Numsa staff, as well as salary increases in 2020.

HeraldLIVE reported that Numsa deputy general secretary Karl Cloete said in a letter to the union’s employees on December 2 that it did not have the money because members owed it millions of rands.

However, on Wednesday the union told HeraldLIVE that bonuses would be paid on Friday.

In the internal memo, Cloete detailed the union’s money woes, saying it would nevertheless try its best to ensure staff were paid their bonuses and increases.

“As a responsible trade union [which employs] staff to recruit, organise and service metalworkers, we have a duty to alert our staff in the instance that we appear unable to meet our obligations to provide salaries and bonuses as per norm.

“This alert is necessary because families plan their December holiday breaks and the return of children to school in the new year.