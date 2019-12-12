South Africa

Man murders wife and stepson, turns gun on himself

By Iavan Pijoos - 12 December 2019 - 11:13
The woman was 35 and the stepson 14.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 36-year-old man shot and killed his wife and stepson, then turned the gun on himself in a village in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said community members alerted them to the shooting on Wednesday.

The wife was aged 35 and the stepson 14.

“The community is once again urged to seek professional assistance when they are experiencing personnel challenges and help each other if they notice any signs of depression. Help is a call away," cluster commander Brig Mirriam Nkombisa said.

Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck

A 37-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife and stepdaughter to death, was killed when he drove into a truck at Bela Bela, Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

