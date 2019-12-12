South Africa

Man held after seven-month-old baby stabbed to death amid marital collapse

By Iavan Pijoos - 12 December 2019 - 11:02
The 43-year-old man allegedly took two children from his estranged wife on Wednesday and refused to give them back.
The 43-year-old man allegedly took two children from his estranged wife on Wednesday and refused to give them back.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his seven-month baby to death in Loeriesfontein, Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the 43-year-old man allegedly took two children from his estranged wife on Wednesday and refused to give them back.

Ramatseba said the mother was the legal guardian of the children.  

He allegedly stabbed the seven-month baby to death before turning the knife on himself, Ramatseba said.

The man survived and was taken to hospital under police guard.

He was charged with murder.

Woman critical after being stabbed multiple times in Durban

A woman is in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times in Wood Road in Montclair, south of Durban, on Tuesday
News
1 day ago

Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been stabbed 10 times

Two children, aged five and six when they were kidnapped and raped, have helped convict their attacker
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X