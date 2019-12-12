Man held after seven-month-old baby stabbed to death amid marital collapse

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his seven-month baby to death in Loeriesfontein, Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the 43-year-old man allegedly took two children from his estranged wife on Wednesday and refused to give them back.

Ramatseba said the mother was the legal guardian of the children.

He allegedly stabbed the seven-month baby to death before turning the knife on himself, Ramatseba said.

The man survived and was taken to hospital under police guard.

He was charged with murder.