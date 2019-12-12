Government websites crash thanks to power outages

Ongoing load-shedding and power outages saw some government websites in SA go offline on Thursday.

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) said it was working to get affected sites up and running again.

Several websites, including the Government Communication and Information System, Home Affairs and the presidency, displayed error messages or said they were down for maintenance earlier in the day.

Sita on Thursday said that glitches started at about 2am when the municipal power feed to its Centurion premises was lost, causing its data centre to go offline.

“Sita's backup generators were functioning but a fault was experienced on the static circuit breakers that are highly sensitive to voltage irregularities.