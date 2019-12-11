Power cuts paralyse Cape Town high court but 'load-shedding not to blame'

Power cuts at the high court in Cape Town this week have sparked security concerns and frustration among staff and judges. The outages are not related to load-shedding.

Besides the security concerns, sources told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday the power cuts had caused a huge case backlog and delayed justice.

The sources said up to 100 lawyers and litigants had been forced to wait for hours because the court hearing urgent cases could not sit.

The outages began on Monday and a source said: “The most dangerous accused in the province are sitting with us with no security doors working.”

LISTEN | ENERGY EXPERT - Prepare to start producing your own power