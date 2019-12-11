Businesses suffer from power cuts

Small businesses are bearing the brunt of Eskom's rolling power cuts.

Yesterday, several business owners who depend on electricity to run their businesses were counting their losses as load-shedding entered a sixth consecutive day running.

Mpho Sele, owner of Magoveni Laundry in Orlando East, Soweto, said she was losing on average R700 per day as she has to close shop during scheduled blackouts.

"This is bad for business. I have a backlog of laundry that I have to do because I can't work without electricity. I am doing yesterday's load today because I couldn't do it yesterday," Sele said.

Sele started her business in May this year but intermittent electricity supply was now having a negative impact on her livelihood.

"Business is good during rainy seasons because people can't hang their clothes out to dry so they know they can get their clothes washed and dried in a matter of hours, but it's becoming difficult with these blackouts," she said.