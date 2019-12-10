Volunteers play a key role in helping ER teams during peak traffic season

Higher traffic volumes during peak traffic periods demand greater road safety awareness, active policing and more emergency services. N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), together with its partners in road safety, law enforcement, emergency and medical services, are ready to assist road users.

Visible policing and the deployment of emergency and medical services are heightened during peak traffic periods along the N3 Toll Route from Gauteng, through Mpumalanga to the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

During this peak traffic season numerous volunteer paramedics and rescue workers will once again assist N3TC with emergencies that may arise as traffic volumes and demands for roadside - and crash assistance spike. “Volunteers play a key role to help make the N3 Toll Route safer for all, whether they offer medical, rescue, vehicle breakdown or technical support services. Without these ‘heroes of the N3’ it would be impossible to render support everywhere it may be needed,” says Praveen Sunderlall, manager of the N3TC Road Incident Management Systems.