Undermined, overlooked and isolated: IFP explains why they chose ANC over DA

The IFP has broken its silence over the decision to ditch the DA coalition and vote for an ANC mayor in Johannesburg, revealing that the DA had a culture of undermining them.

Since the local government elections in 2016, the City of Johannesburg was governed by the DA through a multi-party coalition which included IFP, UDM, Cope and other parties, including the EFF who regularly voted with the democrats.

However, the IFP shocked many last week when its five councillors voted for ANC’s Geoff Makhubo in the hotly contested election instead of the DA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

Following his successful election as mayor, Makhubo appointed two IFP councillors Nonhlanhla Makhuba and Mlungisi Mabaso as part of his ten members of mayoral committee (MMCs) who are expected to be sworn in today.

Explaining reasons behind their move to join forces with the ANC, the IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that they had to come to a difficult decision following their treatment in the coalition.