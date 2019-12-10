Sidwadweni, the home of the new Miss Universe

As an emotional Zozibini Tunzi held her face in her hands, barely believing she had been crowned Miss Universe yesterday, in her rural village of Sidwadweni, relatives and neighbours huddled around their TVs sharing in the big moment.

The girl known as "Loza", who used to push a wheelbarrow to fetch water from a neighbouring village, is now one of the most famous faces in the world.

Tunzi, the reigning Miss SA, beating 90 other women at a glitzy event in Atlanta in the US in the early hours of Monday, SA time.

Asked by host and television personality Steve Harvey what young girls needed to be taught, Zozibini said: "I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls for a very long time, not because we don't want to [take leadership roles], but because of how society has labelled women to be."

It was a message that resonated immediately with the young women of her village, near Tsolo, many of whom stayed up all night to see if she would bring home the crown.

Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication Dispatch at Tunzi's family home yesterday, Sinoxolo Magwevana, 10, said: "I just love sisi Zozibini and could not miss watching her on TV. I want to do beauty pageants and become a successful model just like her."