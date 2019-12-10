SA children are overweight and lack vital nutrients - report

The prevalence of obesity in children in South Africa increased from 10.6% in 2005 to 13.3% in 2016 - more than twice the global prevalence of 5.6%.

This was revealed in the 2019 South African Child Gauge report, which was released on Tuesday.

The SA Child Gauge is an annual publication of the University of Cape Town's Children’s Institute, which monitors progress in the realisation of children’s rights.

Focusing on child and adolescent health, the 14th edition of the report reflects on progress and identifies critical points of leverage, shifts in thinking and examples of best practice that can help ensure that South Africa’s children reach their full potential.

The report showed that approximately 13% of South Africa’s children under five years old are overweight. Overnutrition rates are higher among young boys than girls (15% compared to 11%). There were no significant differences in overnutrition rates between urban and rural areas.