South Africa

Former Zim vice-president sues opposition leader over Choppies payout

By LENIN NDEBELE - 10 December 2019 - 18:15
MDC Alliance deputy president Welshman Ncube is being sued by former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko over money he allegedly owes Ncube and his son.
MDC Alliance deputy president Welshman Ncube is being sued by former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko over money he allegedly owes Ncube and his son.
Image: Supplied

Zimbabwe's former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko has dragged his lawyer, MDC Alliance deputy president Prof Welshman Ncube, to court.

Mphoko is suing Ncube for allegedly “neglecting” to transfer more than $1.4m (R20.7m), part of an amount awarded to Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela after a protracted ownership battle for retailer Choppies Enterprises Ltd.

He and his son sold their shares in the supermarket giant’s Zimbabwean entity, allegedly for $2.9m (R43m), in a deal finalised in January this year.

Robert Mugabe left behind $10 million, some properties - state media

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, who died in September, left $10 million and some properties in the capital, but no will naming his ...
News
1 week ago

SowetanLIVE's sister publication Business Day reported that the dispute arose when the Mphokos and Choppies - which operates 212 stores in SA, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Mozambique and Zimbabwe - fell out over the size of their holding in Nanavac Investments, a Choppies subsidiary in Zimbabwe.

The Mphokos claimed they were 51% shareholders, but Choppies said they had only a 7% stake. The matter was taken to the Zimbabwean high court but was resolved out of court.

In their suit, the Mphokos argue that since the deal's conclusion, the former vice-president has received $517,500 (R7.7m), while his son got $730,219 (R10.8m) - leaving a balance of about $1.4m, which they claim is being held by their estranged lawyer Ncube.

"Despite demand, the defendant [Ncube] has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the aforesaid balances of $832,500 [R12.3m] to the first plaintiff [Phelekezela Mphoko] and $619,708.50 [R9.2m] for the second plaintiff [Siqokoqela Mphoko]," reads the summons.

Ncube is yet to respond to the summons, which also demands that he pays "5% [interest] per annum from January 16 2019 to the date of payment in full."

More staff and longer hours for SA border posts over festive season

South Africa's border posts at Lebombo and Oshoek will operate for 24 hours a day over key periods of the festive season to facilitate travel to and ...
News
1 week ago

Tourist offered a lion's head at Victoria Falls, police lure syndicate into trap

Zimbabwean authorities have intercepted a poaching syndicate which was trying to sell a lion’s head to a tourist in Victoria Falls.
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X