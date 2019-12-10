Deputy president David Mabuza defends government's decisions on SOEs

Deputy president David Mabuza has defended decisions taken by government in addressing problems at state-owned enterprises, arguing they were taken by a collective not an individual.

Speaking at the SACP special congress in Kempton Park, Mabuza said he had been criticised in the ANC deployment committee for some of the decisions that have been made in placing people in positions in government and state-owned enterprises.

But Mabuza told the communists that decisions made on deployment were not taken by an individual.

"The recent deployment of the Eskom CEO is a case in point... The only person that is being blamed is the president. The decision to deploy... is a decision that we took collectively," said Mabuza.

"Yes, we accept that there are shortcomings in the manner we are deploying cadres and we want to commit ourselves to correct this."

Eskom announced its new CEO and government received a lot of criticism in particular from opposition parties such as the EFF.

The Red Berets viewed the appointment as working against the transformation agenda.