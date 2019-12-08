Unions call for probe into deaths of four Orkney mineworkers

Four mineworkers who found themselves trapped underground after a rockfall at the Tau Lekoa mine in Orkney, North West, have all died, the mine's owner said on Sunday.

In a statement, Village Main Reef confirmed that rescue workers were still working on bringing the fourth body to the surface.

“Village Main Reef Ltd (VMR) is sad to report that rescue workers this morning reached and are now recovering the body of the remaining worker trapped in a fall of rock underground following two seismic events at the company’s Tau Lekoa gold mine near Orkney in North West province on Friday,” said spokesperson James Duncan.

“VMR’s board and management extend their deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues,” Duncan added.

The mine named the four deceased as Xolani Meva, Lungile Nyawose, Katleho Nthibane and Karabo Mabuthile.