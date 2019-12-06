Pietermaritzburg families bury loved ones at home as cemeteries fill up

Pietermaritzburg families are resorting to burying their loved ones in their rural homes because the city is running out of space in cemeteries.

Mountain Rise Cemetery has no space available.

Speaking to GroundUp, Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the municipality was now using any available space, including road reserves and pathways, in the cemetery.

EThembeni Memorial Park, which is a private cemetery, is also full and can only bury people who purchased space earlier.

For families like the Ndlovus, the only option is the rural area.

Lindiwe Ndlovu said both her parents were buried at EThembeni Memorial Park in the 1990s but when her brother died in 2011 the family was informed that space in Pietermaritzburg was limited. She said they decided that from now on loved ones would be buried in Mpumuza, near Ashdown.

“Alternatives like cremation are against our culture,” she said.