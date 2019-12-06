Human remains found in KZN water reservoir
A dive operation was conducted after human skeletal remains were discovered at a water reservoir in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.
SowetanLIVE's sister publicationTimesLIVE understands that the police divers were called out to the Terence Water Reservoir in Verulam.
Workers from eThekwini Water were adding chlorine to the reservoir when they noticed skeletal remains inside.
An operation was conducted and the skeletal remains were recovered from a depth of 5m and handed over to the Verulam police.
The eThekwini water department will now drain and clean out the reservoir.
An inquest docket has been opened.