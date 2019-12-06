South Africa

Human remains found in KZN water reservoir

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 06 December 2019 - 19:11
Divers on site in Verulam after human skeletal remains were found in a water reservoir.
Divers on site in Verulam after human skeletal remains were found in a water reservoir.
Image: Supplied

A dive operation was conducted after human skeletal remains were discovered at a water reservoir in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

SowetanLIVE's sister publicationTimesLIVE understands that the police divers were called out to the Terence Water Reservoir in Verulam.

Workers from eThekwini Water were adding chlorine to the reservoir when they noticed skeletal remains inside.

An operation was conducted and the skeletal remains were recovered from a depth of 5m and handed over to the Verulam police.

The eThekwini water department will now drain and clean out the reservoir.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Alleged cop killers arrested in Eastern Cape

Less than three days after gunmen robbed and killed a police constable in Coffee Bay, a coastal town in the Eastern Cape, four men have been arrested.
News
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X