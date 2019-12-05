Woman arrested for faking illness to get better seat on plane

A US woman was escorted off a flight and sent to police custody after faking an illness in an attempt to get a better seat on the plane.

According to CTV News, the unidentified woman started complaining about her seat shortly after takeoff. When she was not given an upgrade by the American Eagle cabin crew, she complained of feeling ill and claimed she was having trouble breathing.

CNN reported that the airplane made an emergency landing. Upon their arrival, however, the cabin crew realised that the woman was faking the illness and asked her to get off the plane.

Authorities were called to the scene after the plane landed, and the woman admitted that she had made up the medical condition to get a better seat, The Daily Mail reported.

The woman refused to get off the plane at first but was eventually forced by authorities and the pilot. She was taken into police custody under the Baker Act, which states that authorities are allowed to detain and assess any person who poses an imminent threat to themselves and other people.

No charges have been made against her.