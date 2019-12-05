WATCH | Gang hits Vodacom store in Lenasia, taking several cellphones

A gang of robbers made off with several cellphones after breaking into a Vodacom store at a mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg..

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the gang broke into the store at Trade Route Mall after 8pm on Monday.

“It is alleged the suspects broke the door open and took an undisclosed number of cellphones,” said Peters.

Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.