Short-lived victory for ANC as budget stalemate looms
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo looks set to have a difficult time passing budgets despite winning the hotly contested election by a comfortable
margin yesterday.
Makhubo and the ANC scored a surprise victory after three DA councillors broke ranks with their party caucus and voted for Makhubo, bringing his tally to 137 votes.
But Makhubo's tenure as mayor looks likely to be characterised by instability as the EFF, which did not support his election, has vowed not to back any of his budgets.
The ANC needed 136 votes to win the mayoral race, but has 121 seats in the council.
Its victory was thanks to three DA councillors plus support from the IFP's five councillors, the African Independent Congress' four seats and four more from four other smaller parties.
But these numbers are not guaranteed in future, especially if the DA manages to
identify and expel the three councillors who defied the party's instruction to vote for Funzi Ngobeni as mayor.
This means that to pass budgets, Makhubo will need the support of the EFF in the same manner that former DA mayor Herman Mashaba did.
However, EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday told Sowetan that his party will never support any budget tabled by Makhubo because the ANC refused to give in to its demand that a different ANC candidate be put forward for the post of mayor.
The EFF oppose Makhubo on the grounds that he is tainted by allegations of corruption relating to his business dealings with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.
Malema detailed behind-the-scenes meetings that the EFF held with the ANC over the past week trying to resolve the matter without success. The last meeting took place yesterday morning, just a few hours before voting began.
Malema said the EFF was willing to come to an agreement with the ANC on governing the metro on the basis that they remove Makhubo and allow the EFF to have its own mayor in Tshwane.
"So the ANC gave us a better deal. The ANC said they are taking Joburg executive, we [EFF] take the legislature. And then we take Tshwane executive, they take legislature. The problem started when they said Geoff [Makhubo] must be the mayor. So we couldn't agree. We said we can't vote for Geoff and that's how the deadlock was reached," Malema said.
Failure to pass budgets in the municipality would result in the city being placed under administration.
"We are the opposition. We are opposing Geoff. It's a bit different. It's going to be difficult with Geoff [to vote with the ANC]." said Malema.
He said the EFF warned the ANC that appointing Makhubo means that no budget will be passed by the council.
" ... That's what we discussed with them. That in the absence of 50%, you can't be happy to be a mayor who's got no 50% plus one. So, you can see how desperate the ANC is just to be the mayor for three weeks because they have to pass another budget in January or something and it requires 50% plus one and no, no, it's not going to happen," said Malema.
According to Malema, if they pass budgets tabled by Makhubo they would be supporting a corrupt government, a move they would fail to explain to their voters.
Malema said that it was unfortunate that the gain made with former mayor Herman Mashaba whom they had constantly voted with on budgets would be reversed.
"We are at that stage in which we cannot be held
accountable for the corrupt regime which will take power in Johannesburg.
"If they take power, it's not in our name. We have never voted for them. So we voted for Mashaba, we are not going to vote for Geoff and if the budgets are not passed and things are reversed, it's the ANC's fault," Malema said.
Makhubo, however, is confident that he will be able to run the municipality, saying that allegations against him have been proven to be false.
"We responded to those allegations. We were not fazed by that because especially the EFF wants to remain kingmakers, they'll throw everything. It doesn't matter who would've stood, they would have thrown everything at him or her," said Makhubo.
"So I'm not fazed, we're going to move forward. The ANC has confidence in us and we think that we'll do our best to service the people of Johannesburg," he said.
