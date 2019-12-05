Short-lived victory for ANC as budget stalemate looms

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo looks set to have a difficult time passing budgets despite winning the hotly contested election by a comfortable

margin yesterday.

Makhubo and the ANC scored a surprise victory after three DA councillors broke ranks with their party caucus and voted for Makhubo, bringing his tally to 137 votes.

But Makhubo's tenure as mayor looks likely to be characterised by instability as the EFF, which did not support his election, has vowed not to back any of his budgets.

The ANC needed 136 votes to win the mayoral race, but has 121 seats in the council.

Its victory was thanks to three DA councillors plus support from the IFP's five councillors, the African Independent Congress' four seats and four more from four other smaller parties.

But these numbers are not guaranteed in future, especially if the DA manages to

identify and expel the three councillors who defied the party's instruction to vote for Funzi Ngobeni as mayor.