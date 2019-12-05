School break-ins down as 'mastermind' in police custody

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is confident his department has a strong case against a man allegedly involved in the burglary of 56 schools.

He was speaking at the Protea magistrate's court where he briefly attended the appearance of Johannes Luis Khumalo.

“We are just thrilled that since the arrest, break-ins at our schools went drastically down. We are left with one or two copycats that are still out there, but it's quite clear ... the mastermind is behind bars,” alleged Lesufi.

Khumalo, 48, was scheduled to go on trial but there was a delay after the prosecution said he had been linked to other cases outside the province.

The matter was postponed until January 27 2020 to allow the director of public prosecutions to make a decision on how to proceed and an application to centralise the dockets.