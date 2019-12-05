Night of long knives as mayors Stevens Mokgalapa, Mongameli Bobani ousted

The DA has been removed from power in the City of Tshwane after two motions of no confidence voted out speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

This comes just a day after the DA was dethroned in the City of Johannesburg by the ANC, which installed its mayor, Geoff Makhubo, to replace Herman Mashaba.

During a chaotic meeting in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, both the ANC and the EFF came together to remove Mathebe with 110 councillors supporting the motion.

Despite the protests of the DA, which were opposed to EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu acting as speaker in the vote, the two parties proceeded.

Then they removed Makgalapa, who was under siege from his party and the opposition over an alleged “sex recording” featuring him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was also voted out through a motion of no confidence.

The majority of the parties in the council chamber – DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE, ACDP and AIC – voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.

Shortly before it came down the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.

-TimesLIVE and HeraldLIVE