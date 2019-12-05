South Africa

December holiday shopping can make you sick - for real!

By Naledi Shange - 05 December 2019 - 07:20
Holiday shopping may lead to you getting ill this festive season, warns Pharma Dynamics.
Did you know that holiday shopping can make you ill?

According to pharmaceutical company Pharma Dynamics, the festive season is not only known for family get-togethers and shopping sprees, but also illnesses such as tummy bugs, colds and migraines.

Other common illnesses around this period include fever, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, giardiasis, and skin and soft-tissue infections (SSTIs).

“When on holiday we tend to shop more, which means we’re handling and drawing cash more than usual. Money carries about 3,000 different types of bacteria that can lead to all sorts of illnesses," said Alisha Mackintosh, allergy and immunity portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics.

To avoid these, the company suggests always wiping shopping trolleys and surfaces with sanitising wipes before touching them - or washing your hands afterwards.

Holiday shopping is only one of the things that can lead to illness during this time. Other risky activities done by many holidaymakers include travelling by plane and being in crowds.

“Some studies have found that flying heightens our risk of catching a cold by 80%. Sitting in close quarters for a long flight might be partially to blame, but we typically push ourselves to meet all the last-minute deadlines before going on holiday, which puts a strain on our immune system,” said Mackintosh.

To prepare for a flight, holiday makers are advised to get enough rest before travelling, eat well and plan accordingly to alleviate stress levels.

“Taking an immune-boosting supplement is also recommended. Look out for supplements that contain vitamin C, zinc and echinacea, such as Efferflu C, to keep the common cold at bay,” she added.

Being in a large crowd creates the perfect breeding ground for airborne germs. Pharma Dynamics recommended that holidaymakers utilise natural nasal sprays. These coat the nasal membrane, trapping viruses and other airborne allergens to keep you healthy.

Food consumed during the holiday period also adds to the risk of illness. The company warned against consuming too much food that is high in sugar, because sugary foods weaken white blood cells.

“The effect can last for several hours after ingesting sugary food or drinks. If you’re consuming sweet things throughout the day, it means that your immune system may continuously be operating at a distinct disadvantage,” said Mackintosh.

Alcohol is just as bad, as it prevents the body from being able to fight infection.

