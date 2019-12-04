Vela rightful heir to Shembe throne

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has ruled that Thembezinhle faction leader Vela Shembe is the rightful leader of Nazareth Baptist Church.

The court on Monday dismissed the appeal by the Ebuhleni faction to have its leader Mduduzi Shembe recognised as the rightful leader of the church, also known as Amanazarethe or Shembe church.

The judgment of the battle for control of the church had been raging since 2011.

Ebuhleni's appeal was dismissed with costs. The faction had appealed the Pietermaritzburg High Court's ruling last year, which declared Vela the legitimate leader.

Five judges heard the appeal on November 6 and all concurred in dismissing the application by Ebuhleni.

The judges further concurred with the 2016 ruling by judge Achmat Jappie in the high court in Durban that declared that Vela was the rightful leader of the church.

According to the attorney representing Thembezinhle faction, Trevor Nkosi, the SCA ruling meant that Mduduzi, son of the late leader of the church, Vimbeni Shembe, will have to hand over the leadership to the rightful successor to lead the church. The victorious Vela is the brother of Vimbeni.

"He has to hand over all the assets of the church and he has to vacate the properties," he said.