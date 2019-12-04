'A young child left longing for his father': a family's pain after brutal death of Anele Hoyana

As the family of slain sangoma Anele Hoyana struggle to come to terms with his death, his brother Olwethu says a two-year-old son continues to search for his father.

“The kids are too young to register what happened but the two-year-old is running around looking for his father because they were close,” he told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“He is always hanging on to my older brother, who has got similar dreadlocks to those Anele had. He is probably the only one that the boy is comfortable with,” Olwethu said.

The toddler and his two-month-old brother were locked in a bathroom when their father was bludgeoned to death by a man he considered a friend at an East London farm at the weekend.

Olwethu described his brother as a strong-willed, spiritual, family man who was taken away in a cruel manner.

His fiancée is now left to raise two children.