Brass band, community bid headmaster farewell through song and dance

A video showing a brass band and an entourage of pupils, parents, teachers and residents bidding farewell to a retiring school principal has gone viral.

They joined principal Edmond Carelse of Lingcom Primary as he walked home, closing the final chapter on a teaching career that spanned 38 years in Graaff-Reinet.

In the video, shared on November 29, a jubilant Carelse, dressed in a white golf shirt and a blazer, can be seen in the middle of the crowd, smiling as he makes his way home.

Carelse had traveled this route home for decades. He started teaching at the school in January 1981.

He said in a brief statement that he had entered the teaching profession believing children could be shaped to become adults with values.

“If the foundation is not laid in the right way, that child will not get the best out of life,” he said.

Besides teaching in the classroom, Carelse said he tried to teach pupils about respect for each other, their parents, community and the environment.

“You have to guide them daily, you have to look after them. As a teacher you have to be a doctor, an engineer, a farmer, everything.”

It was evident from the crowd gathered to say goodbye that his lessons would be missed.

When he arrived home, some people in the crowd hugged him and others burst into tears.