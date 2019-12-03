LISTEN | Old flag is offensive - but it's not hate speech, argues AfriForum

He said that according to the constitution, the fact that some people found the old flag offensive was not sufficient reason for it to be declared hate speech.

“AfriForum’s view has always been that hate speech takes place when hate against a group of people is propagated based on their identity - for instance their race, ethnicity, gender orientation or religion - and when the statement in this regard is combined with an incitement to cause the group harm,” said Kriel.

Ernst Roets, the group's head of policy and action, said AfriForum acknowledged the fact that displaying the old flag could offend a portion of the population, which is also the reason why the organisation does not display the flag.

He said the display of the flag could only be regarded as hate speech when it is combined with a message that targeted people based on their race and ethnicity, and also contained an incitement to cause harm to that group of people.

He said in the absence of such a message, the offence caused by the flag was not sufficient to be declared hate speech, according to the constitution’s provisions.