South Africa

Murder suspected as body found at Pietermaritzburg's Hayfields dump

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 03 December 2019 - 17:57
A waste picker working at the New England Road landfill during a week-long fire in October. A man's body was found at the site on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The body of a 43-year-old man was discovered at a dumpsite in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

“Today at 6.56am, a 43-year-old male was found dead at a dumpsite in Hayfields with a cut on his neck, jaw and face,” said Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that the municipality was aware of the situation but said they could not comment in detail because the matter was under police investigation.

Mbele said police were investigating a case of murder.

The dumpsite, on New England Road, made headlines in October when it burnt for nearly a week, casting a dark cloud over the province's capital city.

Following a visit by environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, waste pickers were detained for living on the landfill illegally. 

It is unclear if the body is of a waste picker or one of the many people who use the landfill as a shortcut.

