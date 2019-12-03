Judge exonerates Stellenbosch vice-chancellor of interfering in language policy case

Professor Wim de Villiers, rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University, has been exonerated after an independent investigation into allegations that he had tried to influence the Constitutional Court case on the university's language policy.

The allegation was that he had attempted to interfere in the ConCourt's litigation related to the SU 2016 language policy, which gave preference to English over Afrikaans, by trying to convince Judge Edwin Cameron to accept the nomination for election as SU chancellor.

Cameron, who retired from the ConCourt in August, was elected as the university's chancellor in September. He is an alumnus of the institution..

In October, the Constitutional Court unanimously found in favour of Stellenbosch University, which opposed an application by Afrikaans-language lobby group Gelyke Kanse to compel the institution to return to its 2014 language policy.

The university said in a statement this week that retired judge Burton Fourie had found that “there was no evidence to support a finding that the conduct of the rector in regards to the nomination of Justice Cameron for the position of chancellor of Stellenbosch University constituted a serious violation of the law or serious misconduct”.