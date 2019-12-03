Hair relaxers should be classified as toxic

All hair relaxers sold locally would be classed as dangerous if they were subject to workplace legislation.

The Occupational Health and Safety Act says any alkaline substance with a pH value of 11.5 or above is hazardous and corrosive.

A new analysis of 121 hair relaxers sold in SA found a minimum pH value of 11.75 and a maximum of 13.17.

The average was 12.34.

Scientists from the hair and skin research laboratory at the University of Cape Town, who reported their findings in the December edition of the SA Medical Journal, say the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act should be amended so that it regulates relaxers.

"The cosmetics regulatory framework has no pH restrictions for relaxers. There is a need for this framework to be revised," said Nonhlanhla Khumalo, head of dermatology at UCT's medical school.

The hair and skin research laboratory at the University of Cape Town tested 121 hair relaxers that they bought from Cape Town shops.