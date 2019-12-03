Car sales drop amid strained economy

Economic uncertainty is keeping new vehicle buyers away.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association's (Nada) national director, Gary McCraw, said despite business confidence showing small signs of improvement in the fourth quarter of this year, buyers of new vehicles were holding off making their purchasing decisions until economic uncertainty steadies.

He was commenting on the latest new vehicle sales information released by the National Automobile Association of SA (Naamsa).

The overall dealer sales channel for November 2019 saw 35,168 new vehicles (passenger and commercial vehicles) sold on dealer floors, a -4.6% decline in sales on dealer floors compared to the previous month.