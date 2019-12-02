Stop discrimination to end HIV and TB

As the world commemorated the 31st World Aids Day yesterday, there was a call to recognise the power of community action in the fight against the virus.

Deputy president David Mabuza said the call to action was about recognising the power of community action, even in the face of numerous other social challenges, such as unemployment, poverty and inequality.

"We should not despair, instead we must be inspired to find innovative solutions to ending these challenges, including ending the Aids epidemic in our lifetime," he said.

Mabuza was speaking at the World Aids Day event held at the James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney, North West.

"For us to end the dual pandemics of HIV and TB, communities must stop stigmatising and discriminating against those affected and infected by these pandemics.

"Our call for community action to make a difference is about mobilising our societies to change social attitudes and norms, some of whom are a product of our socialisation," he said.

Mabuza said SA had the biggest HIV treatment programme in the world with more than 4.5m people on life-saving antiretrovirals.

"Our anti-retroviral treatment programme has resulted in an increase in the life

expectancy of our people and low levels of mother-to-child HIV transmission rates.