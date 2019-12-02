Shongwe's research gets nod at global academic awards

Nelson Mandela University student Gabangaye Shongwe's paper has been commended at the Undergraduate Awards Global Summit held in the Irish capital, Dublin.

Shongwe - a BA media, communication and culture student - was announced the regional winner for Africa and Middle East in the Music, Film and Theatre category of the Undergrduate Awards held earlier this year.

At the global awards, which took place on November 11 to 13, Shongwe's paper titled "Social renewal and representations of African womanhood" received a commendation.

The paper referenced four African films touching on various issues affecting African women and the changing identities of women in Africa. The four films are TheBlue Eyes of Yonta (Gomes, 1991), KarmenGei (Rama, 2001), Elelwani (wa Luruli, 2012) and Moolaade (Sembene, 2004).

"I also touched on the representations of women in Africa and social renewal, particularly in the face of modernisation," said Shongwe.

"I believe that the research

was of particular importance considering the sad realities embodied within contemporary movements such as #Femicidenation or #AmINext," he said.

Shongwe's work was among 3,437 undergraduate submissions from students in 338 universities in 50 countries.